RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Up 37.5% This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.64 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

About RAI Finance

SOFI is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

