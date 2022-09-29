RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $46.43 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

