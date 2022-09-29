RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $46.43 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.
RAI Finance Profile
RAI Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
