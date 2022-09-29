RamenSwap (RAMEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,041.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $24,745.09 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

