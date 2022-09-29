Rapids (RPD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42,884.70

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $42,884.70 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.