Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $26,543.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $558,561.00 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00142676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00601585 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,222,527 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

