Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

RJF opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.