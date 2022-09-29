Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

