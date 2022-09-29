Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 3,350 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

