Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.