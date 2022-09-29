Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $237,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 341,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 338,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 27,486 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

