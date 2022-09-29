Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

VEEV opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.