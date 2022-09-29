Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $304,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,703,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,611,000 after buying an additional 2,027,635 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arista Networks by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,648,000 after buying an additional 1,885,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.