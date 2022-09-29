Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,526 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

