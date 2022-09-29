Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 948 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.