RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. RealFevr has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 3% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

