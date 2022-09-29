Receive Access Ecosystem Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00289680 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
