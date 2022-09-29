Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spire (NYSE: SR):

9/26/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/22/2022 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

9/7/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2022 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2022 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

SR stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.