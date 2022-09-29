ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.32 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00823201 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,258,715,859 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

