Refereum One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

