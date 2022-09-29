ReFork (EFK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,541.00

ReFork (EFK) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, ReFork has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. One ReFork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $71,541.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.01811083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

