Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Regis Price Performance
Shares of RGS stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
