Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Developers LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

