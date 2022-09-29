Relay Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.11 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One Relay Token coin can currently be purchased for about $350.62 or 0.01808629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $10,466.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Coin Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 coins. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

