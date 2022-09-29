Release Project (REL) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

