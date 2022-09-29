Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $16.48 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

