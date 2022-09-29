Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $276.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $188.77 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $119,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 222.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after buying an additional 346,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.