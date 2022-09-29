Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Republic Services has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

