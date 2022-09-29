Reviewing Loews (NYSE:L) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Loews alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.82% 6.20% 1.40% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Loews and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loews and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loews and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.66 billion 0.84 $1.58 billion $4.31 11.81 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

Loews beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids(NGLs), and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,615 miles of interconnected pipelines; 450 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 213 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.