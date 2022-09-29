Reviewing Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% ATRenew -5.81% -4.43% -3.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and ATRenew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.75 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.28 ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.54 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 279.11%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than ATRenew.

Summary

ATRenew beats Rent the Runway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

