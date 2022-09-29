Revomon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,816.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Revomon has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.

Revomon was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

