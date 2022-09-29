REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

REVV (REVV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $49.71 million and $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REVV

REVV was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

