RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.26 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 coins. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

