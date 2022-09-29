Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

