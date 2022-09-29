Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,580 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,346.92 ($64.61).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,752 ($57.42) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,828.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,270.68. The firm has a market cap of £77.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

