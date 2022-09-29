RioDeFi Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $741,813.83 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.28 or 1.00033508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080711 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

