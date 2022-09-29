Robert W. Baird Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $170.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

NYSE WEX opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.30.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

