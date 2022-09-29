Robert Whitfield Purchases 12,500 Shares of The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) insider Robert Whitfield purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.87 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,375.00 ($33,828.67).
The GPT Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49.
The GPT Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.
The GPT Group Company Profile
The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.
