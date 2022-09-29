Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 12.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKLB. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 16.97.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

