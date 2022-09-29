ROOBEE Price Down 4.9% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.