Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $367.92

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $367.92 and last traded at $368.40, with a volume of 16303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.73.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

