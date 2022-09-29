Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $367.92

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $367.92 and last traded at $368.40, with a volume of 16303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $377.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

