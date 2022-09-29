Roseon Finance Hits One Day Volume of $348,095.00 (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Roseon Finance Coin Profile

Roseon Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

