Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.