Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.3 %

ADS stock opened at €130.24 ($132.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.26 and a 200 day moving average of €176.21. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.