Royal Bank of Canada Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DocuSign by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,221 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

