Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 7.2%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 144,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 219,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

