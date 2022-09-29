Rublix (RBLX) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Rublix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $596,347.65 and $88.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.
Rublix Coin Trading
