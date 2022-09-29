Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

