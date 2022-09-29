Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

