Saber (SBR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $214,164.00

Saber (SBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Saber has a market cap of $3.30 million and $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saber has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Saber coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Saber Profile

Saber was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,274,892,861 coins. The official website for Saber is saber.so. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saber

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saber should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saber using one of the exchanges listed above.

