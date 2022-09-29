SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.06 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00089061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00066029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,230,222 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,053 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

